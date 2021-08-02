Britney Spears feeling ‘more confident’ amid conservatorship battle with new legal team; Here's why

Britney Spears is reportedly feeling more confident ahead of her next court date in September. The Toxic singer, 39, is focused on ending her legal conservatorship agreement, and removing her father Jamie Spears from being her conservator. A source tells Hollywood Life that she has been feeling motivated to carry forward the case after being granted the ability to hire her own lawyer, Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Prior to Traurig, the singer was represented by Sam Ingham, who stepped down from his role once Matthew was hired. According to the source, via Hollywood Life, Spears is “looking forward” to the next court date where she “wants to be heard” and not “silenced.” Discussing the move of appointing Spears’ own counsel, the insider pointed out that it felt like a “victory” to her, and has been one of the reasons for her sudden confidence boost. “She doesn’t want to be scared to speak. She finally feels she can be open and be herself,” the source added, via Hollywood Life.

In the last two statements of the star, she made a number of allegations about her legal arrangement, which includes being denied to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari, not allowed to have grooming services including haircuts, manicures, and pedicures. As per Hollywood Life, a second close source has stated that the singer is “hard at work” preparing for her next court day which is scheduled in September.

In other news, the pop star was recently spotted in Hawaii on a romantic vacation with boyfriend Asghari.

