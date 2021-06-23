Britney Spears felt her father was 'obsessed' with controlling her under 'oppressive' conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears' old court records from 2016 detail her conservatorship grievances as reported by New York Times.

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since the past 13 years and ahead of her next court hearing, New York Times released a report stating the singer's views on her conservatorship that were made in old court documents. According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, the singer had spoken out against her father Jamie and her conservatorship's guidelines back in 2016. As per NYT, Spears spoke about the conservatorship having "too much control" over her life.

According to The New York Times, Spears detailed her grievances stating that the conservatorship also controlled her personal aspects such as dating to even the colour of her Kitchen cabinets. As per NYT, the court investigator wrote, "She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."

Spears also spoke about her father Jamie Spears in the old report and as per the NYT, she felt her father was "obsessed" with controlling her. The Toxic singer had also revealed that she had a "lot of fear" when it came to the conservatorship, because, "any mistakes resulted in 'very harsh' consequences'" stated the court document.

The report also revealed that the singer wanted her conservatorship terminated because as per the court investigator stated, "She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll", via NYT.

Spears' conservatorship came under the limelight last year following New York Times' documentary surrounding the singer's condition. Fans and friends from the music industry have been vocal about showing their support for terminating her conservatorship through the campaign of 'Free Britney.'

ALSO READ: Britney Spears REVEALS if she will ever return to the stage in a new video message to fan

Share your comment ×