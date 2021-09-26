Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari REACTS to documentaries about the singer; Says they left a 'bad aftertaste'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently got engaged and her newly turned fiance took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on all the documentaries that are releasing on her life. Asghari took to Instagram to share a story where he spoke about the various films being made on the life of Spears and mentioned how they need to be respectful of the subject they are covering.

While Britney had previously reacted to the New York Times documentary about her, titled Framing Britney, she hasn't made any statements related to the Netflix announcement. Previously, reacting to Framing Britney, the singer had revealed that she watched it in parts and couldn't stop crying the whole time. She also mentioned that she was "embarrassed" by it.

As for her fiance, Sam expressed his opinion about all streaming platforms making films related to Spears' conservatorship battle and wrote, "Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days,” he said. “Past docs left bad after taste. I’m hopeful this one will be respective. I don’t blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX ([which] got me thru lockdowns [praying hands emoji] for airing them because as an actor I tell other people’s stories too. I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney."

This is the first time that Sam has reacted to Britney's documentaries. As for his relationship with Spears, the couple recently announced their engagement after five years of dating. It was also recently revealed by Britney's lawyer that she will be signing a prenup with Asghari although it may be done after her father, Jamie Spears is officially removed as her conservator.

ALSO READ: Controlling Britney Spears: New documentary to reveal 'sensitive' information from the star's conservatorship