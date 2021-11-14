Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari shares a glimpse of the singer's post conservatorship life; SEE PIC

Britney Spears is officially a free woman after living in 13 years of conservatorship. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the singer's court-ordered arrangement during a hearing on Friday and ever since fans have been celebrating the verdict across the world. Britney herself called it the "best day ever" as she thanked her fans who initiated the Free Britney moment to call out the conservatorship arrangement.

In his recent Instagram post, Britney's fiance Sam Asghari dropped a new photo of the singer that gave a glimpse of her post-conservatorship life. Asghari took to his Instagram story to post a snap of the 39-year-old singer holding one of their dogs over her shoulder, and he cutely captioned it as, "Baby & Mama."

Check out Sam Asghari's photo of Britney Spears here:

Asghari who has been supportive toward Britney amid her conservatorship struggle since the past five years that they have been together, also expressed his happiness over the recent court verdict as he called it a historic moment. In one of his Instagram stories, Sam also shared a video that showed a marching band spelling out his fiancee's first name and wrote, "We're feeling the love."

After Britney's father was suspended as her conservator last month, the singer had stated that she has a lot of healing to do. As for what the singer plans to do after her conservatorship has ended is yet unclear. Although many suspect the singer will be tying the knot with Asghari soon given that she recently also hinted that her wedding gown is currently being made by designer Donatella Versace.

