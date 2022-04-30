Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari wants their first baby's gender to be a surprise; Find out why

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' fiancé, wants to wait until the baby is born to find out the gender. The Piece of Me singer, who has two kids, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is expecting her third child with Sam, 28.

However, the model has spoken out about becoming a father, expressing his hope that they would be able to keep the child's sex a secret until the delivery. During an appearance on Access Hollywood on Wednesday, the 28-year-old actor said that he is not interested in learning the gender of his unborn child with Spears. When presenter Mario Lopez questioned whether he and the pop singer intended to find out the gender of the baby ahead of time, Asghari said as per PEOPLE, "That's up to [Britney], but I don't want to. It's something that I want to wait for."

Regardless of whether it's a girl or a boy, Asghari has plans for how he and the Circus singer's kid will be raised whenever he or she arrives. "If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid," he said. He further added that he "absolutely" wants to be "hands-on as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Spears announced on Instagram earlier this month that she was "having a baby." She captioned a photo of a pink tea set and matching flowers, saying she did a "pregnancy test" during her most recent holiday. Since 2016, Spears and Asghari have been romantically associated. Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE that the pair was "deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them" when they became engaged in September 2021.

