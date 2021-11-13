Britney Spears is finally free, conservatorship formally TERMINATED after 13 years

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been terminated after 13 years, according to a California court, as per Page Six. A Los Angeles court terminated the pop megastar's conservatorship on Friday, ruling that the singer is now competent of controlling her USD 60 million estate and that the conditions that led to the restricted legal arrangement in 2008 no longer apply.

“In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Judge Brenda Penny said as per Page Six, during the afternoon hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, meaning Spears wouldn’t have to testify. However, Jamie Spears, Britney's father, was removed as conservator in late September, with Judge Brenda Penny stating that keeping him in charge of his daughter's inheritance was "untenable" and reflected a "toxic environment." Penny decided to allow certified accountant John Zabel take over as Spears' conservator, although the star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was preparing to attempt to end the agreement entirely.

Meanwhile, The 39-year-old Grammy winner broke her silence on the conservatorship for the first time in 13 years this summer, giving two days of emotional evidence in which she branded the arrangement "abusive" and claimed it had been used to "ruin" her life. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Spears said during the explosive June hearing as she called for her father to be jailed. “I thought just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I’ve been in denial,” Spears said. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end,” Britney said at the time as per Page Six.

Interestingly, Britney's boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, posted a video early Friday of them both smiling in "#FreeBritney" T-shirts, and Spears mentioned the approaching hearing in an Instagram post earlier this week.

