Britney Spears flaunts her Christmas decor and requests fans to stop saying mean things

Britney Spears is giving us major holiday vibes with her latest Instagram post. Wishing his fans happy holidays, the American singer-songwriter showed gave her fans a look at her Christmas decorations this year. While she was showing off her Christmas spirit, the singer took the opportunity to also make a simple request to fans. She requested fans to be kind to one another. "Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year,” she says in the video while showing off a beautifully decorated massive Christmas tree, with Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" playing in the background.

While the singer seemed excited in the video, in her caption she revealed that it has been “hard to keep wanting to share” her life on social media with all the negativity she is subjected to.“Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!!” Spears captioned the post. She further requested people to stay away from posting mean comments. “If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!” she wrote.

Shortly after the singer posted the video, her boyfriend Sam Asghari supported the pop star and commented, “It’s so easy to cyber-attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease.”

Spears has always been active on social media and constantly keeps her fans posted about her life updates. The singer recently celebrated her 38th birthday with her boyfriend in Miami and gave her fans a sneak peek into her special day by posting a video montage on Instagram. “It’s my birthday b***s,” she captioned the post.