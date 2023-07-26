Britney Spears flaunts her dancing skills as she grooves to ex Justin Timberlake's song amid memoir lawsuit

Britney Spears was all smiles in her latest Instagram video which she posted on July 25. In the latest video, she was dancing to JLo's hit song Holy Grail which featured her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. She was wearing a tiny yellow cocktail dress with a plunging neckline and a cute tutu at the bottom. The singer rocked brown leather pumps and a bunch of stacked bracelets and a ring. Fans remember that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002.

Britney Spears drops a video dancing to ex-Justin Timberlake’s song Holy Grail

Britney Spears shared the video and captioned it, “I put on my party dress and my first yellow tutu.” She wore her golden locks in messy beach waves and tied them into a messy bun. Throughout the video, Britney was constantly adjusting her top, with someone off-camera covering her face with their hand a few times. She was all smiles throughout the dance-off clip.

This isn't the first time Britney Spears has put out a video of herself dancing to her ex-boyfriend's song Holy Grail. She put out a similar video back in 2021.

Just a few hours ago, the mom of two also posted a video of her dancing around her home in a red bikini. In the caption, Britney Spears revealed that she had apparently finished a book. She wrote, “A week with my fasting book and things have turned around !!! I love sharing and telling the truth because if I said sorry we lied like my family does … I wouldn’t be able to touch the hearts of so many GOOD PEOPLE !!!”

Has Britney Spears' Memoir been delayed due to legal issues?

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman in Me has been postponed due to legal issues, as per reports. Lawyers have reportedly requested to see and review the book before it can be released. The book will chronicle Spears' many romantic relationships, rise to fame, and the numerous family and legal issues caused by her prolonged conservatorship.

The lawyers were determined that certain details of the book should be removed. However, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell knew what could be revealed about them according to a source from The Sun.

The legal process meant that the publication was delayed for four months as negotiations took place over what should be included in the book. However, this has now been resolved and the book is ready to be released.

A source told The Sun that the book is "brilliant and heartfelt". They added that Britney has been given the opportunity to tell her story, which has not been easy but will be incredibly enlightening to her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the talented singer and author recently collaborated with Will.I.Am for the song Mind Your Business, an amazing track that has been met with positive reviews.

