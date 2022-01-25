Britney Spears flaunts her purple hair during Hawaii vacation, admits new transformation is 'horrible'

Britney Spears is currently on a vacation in Hawaii with her 27-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari. The singer, 40, came to Instagram to showcase a number of photos showing off her fantastic shape, but she claimed she wasn't fully satisfied with the way she looked since she dislikes her 'horrible' new purple hair.

She showed off her holiday tan in the bikini photos, posing for the camera while wearing aviator sunglasses and her newly coloured hair. In another photo dump, she posed in lovely photos with Sam while they cosied up in a hot tub. Britney also uploaded a photo of them out and about on the island, standing in front of a stunning scenery. However, there was one element that struck Britney's attention in the photo as she penned, "I will be honest I think my purple hair is absolutely horrible …. I wish someone would have told me." However, Britney also posted a video of some hens they spotted near their hotel in the photo dump, before dancing about in a red crop top in a separate video.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, the pop queen has had a difficult start to 2022, battling her father Jamie Spears as well as her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been promoting her new book Things I Should Have Said, which exposes her troubled relationship with the recording artist. After 13 years of her career and personal life being entirely controlled by her father, the pop diva is still celebrating the end of her controversial conservatorship.

However, The singer's conservatorship is still embroiled in a legal battle over the details of the agreement's completion, and at a hearing on Wednesday, as per Daily Mail, lawyers representing Jamie Spears requested that all records relating to the case be unsealed so that the public could hear the 'truth,' arguing that the public had a 'right to know.' Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the request 'offensive' and 'highly inappropriate,' claiming Jamie was just concerned about preserving his own image.

