Britney Spears’ former conservator spills the beans on how her dad Jamie Spears is misusing pop icon’s fortune

Britney Spears‘ former conservator Jodi Montgomery, recently made a shocking new revelation about her father Jamie Spears! According to People magazine, Jodi filed new documents this week, stating that Jamie has been using Britney‘s money to defend himself in court. Jodi called out Britney‘s dad stating: “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect her wishes,’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years,” the documents say.

They also reveal that Jodi is alleging that Jamie has used “more than $2 million of his daughter’s money” to defend himself in an attempt to remain conservator of her estate. “No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears,” she continues in the document, adding: “Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021.”

The claims continued, saying that they both “should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks.”

In other news, after many other celebrities who stood up to get justice for Britney, Madonna voiced her support for the singer on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna wrote a heartfelt message for Britney as she slammed the conservatorship for harming the singer's human rights. Sharing a photo of herself wearing a Britney Spears shirt, Madonna wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna wrote. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

