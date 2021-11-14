Britney Spears' former conservator wishes ‘freedom, independence, growth & more’ in future to pop icon

Britney Spears' conservatorship finally ended after 13 years of torture and reportedly, her former personal conservator is happy with the court's decision. In the historic win for the pop star, an L.A. judge formally terminated Spears' personal and estate conservator--Jodi Montgomery from her conservatorship and Jodi recently expressed her happiness with the court's decision!

Talking to People magazine, Jodi’s team said: "Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards the termination of her conservatorship. That day is now here. Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."

Back in July, an insider close to Britney spoke to People magazine and revealed that Spears was "happy" with what Montgomery was doing regards to her conservatorship. "Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims. She feels like Jodi is very supportive" the source said at the time.

If you missed it, to celebrate the major win, Spears marked the end of her conservatorship by sharing a video of her fans on Instagram. She wrote: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she wrote, adding both a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart emoji. "Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney. I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!" she said.

Also read: Britney Spears is finally free, conservatorship formally TERMINATED after 13 years