Britney Spears' former spouse, Jason Alexander, taken into custody on stalking charges; Details unveiled

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' ex-husband from their infamous 55-hour marriage in 2004, is once again in trouble with the law. He has been arrested for stalking and is currently held in a Tennessee jail. This incident marks another chapter in a series of legal issues Jason has faced over the years. Read on to know more.

Britney Spears' wedding day intrusion In June 2022

Jason Alexander made headlines when he broke into Britney Spears' home on her wedding day, claiming he needed to talk to her. Despite not being invited to the wedding, he managed to approach Britney's bedroom door armed with a knife. Fortunately, he was stopped by wedding employees before any harm was done, and law enforcement took him into custody. For this incident, Britney obtained a 3-year restraining order against him.

Previous legal troubles for Jason Alexander

The wedding day fiasco was not the only time Jason Alexander found himself on the wrong side of the law. He previously faced a warrant issued in 2016 for an alleged jewelry theft, adding to the pile of legal issues he has encountered over the years. While some charges were dismissed, he pleaded no contest to aggravated trespass and battery, resulting in a 128-day jail sentence.

More details about Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander, tied the knot with Rebecca Bell, according to reports. The couple had obtained a marriage license before their wedding on March 27. Despite the new marriage, Alexander continued to post about Spears on his Instagram, discussing her conservatorship and offering support. In June 2022, he made headlines by livestreaming himself breaking into her home before her wedding to Sam Asghari. He was subsequently arrested and ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears for three years. Spears and Alexander's first marriage in 2004 lasted only 55 hours before it was annulled.

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, remains entangled in a series of legal problems, with his recent arrest for stalking being the latest addition to his troubled history. As the situation unfolds, the public remains curious about the impact of these incidents on Britney's life and the measures she takes to ensure her safety and well-being moving forward.

