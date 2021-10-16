Britney Spears GETS CANDID about post conservatorship life, expresses her fears and concerns

An enraged Britney Spears vented on Instagram today, expressing her concerns for the future and her rage at the system that has trapped her in a custodial arrangement for many years. “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in," she wrote.

She further penned, "Now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!!,” she wrote. “For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me!!!” However, among her concerns were excessively pushy photographers. “I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy !!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong,” she said.

Britney further wrote, She added: “I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past."

Meanwhile, Spears now faces a hearing on Nov. 12 that will very certainly result in the termination of her conservatorship. Jamie Spears, her father, has already been dismissed as her life and career manager. As per Deadline, a certified public accountant has been designated as a temporary co-conservator until at least December 31.

