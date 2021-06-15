Britney Spears gets cosy with boyfriend Sam Asghari in a loved up post; See PHOTO

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari who have been together since five years recently indulged in some rare social media PDA in new photos.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a loved-up post with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The singer who is known to share her dance videos every now and then indulged in some rare social media PDA recently as she shared a cosy picture with Sam. Fans of Spears were thrilled to see the singer gleaming with happiness as she spent time with Asghari.

In the picture, Britney was seen wearing a white lace crop top as she loving gazed at Sam with puckered lips. The duo was seen held in a cute embrace. Spears merely captioned the photo with the purple cat emojis and tagged Asghari. The duo looked absolutely smitten by each other and fans couldn't get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Sam also shared another picture on his Instagram account where the duo was seen posing for the camera and he captioned it as, "Summer time."Spears has been dating the model since the past five years. The duo met each other on the set of her Slumber Party music video shoot in 2016 and began seeing each other later that year.

Check out Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's loved-up photos:

In February, Asghari in an interview with People spoke about his relationship with Britney and said, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

Spears' new loved-up post with her boyfriend comes after it was recently reported that the case of her conservatorship will be held remotely on June 23, 2021.

