Britney Spears gets new dog 'Snow' amid fear of Sam Asghari taking custody of other two; WATCH Video

Once again, the Britney Spears Instagram account is making all the headlines for the singer. Some are in favor of the songstress, and some only mean to tarnish her image as a public figure. In the series of things that she has been posting for the longest time, the one post that has caught the attention of the fans is that of her new dog 'Snow.' Only a few days ago, the news broke out that Britney had no intentions of giving up the custody of her dogs to Sam Asghari amid a divorce battle. Here is everything that she shared about her new dog on her socials.

Britney Spears gets a new dog 'Snow'

It has been evident for weeks that Britney Spears has been spending excessive time posting on Instagram. This time around, she took to the platform to share a wholesome video of her new dog. The reel was that of Britney playing with her new dog in her hallways and in her bed. She closed the post with the caption, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!" Not only this, the singer is seen saying some of the sweetest things to her new company in the video.

She added J’envoie Valser's single Zazie to the song. As usual, the comment section of the video has been shut off by Britney. Thus, it is hard to speculate what the fans are commenting on for her. But it seemed that she was very happy to get a new dog for herself amid all the things that were happening in her life.

Britney and Sam's custody battle for the dogs

Just a few days ago, the ongoing divorce drama between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari took a new turn as a custody battle arose over their two dogs. Amid their separation, Britney displayed a firm determination to retain custody of her beloved pets, even expressing her willingness to offer a substantial sum in return.

Sam, her ex, had included demands for financial support and shared assets in the divorce proceedings, leading to concerns that he might also seek custody of the dogs. Despite her robust legal representation, Britney's primary concern remained centered around ensuring the well-being and presence of her cherished canine companions throughout the divorce process.

