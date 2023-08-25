Britney Spears getting close to criminal housekeeper, raising concerns amidst Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears's life has been under intense scrutiny since her much-publicized divorce from Sam Asghari. While some fans celebrate her newfound freedom, concerns are growing about her well-being and the company she keeps. Recent reports suggest that Britney has formed a close bond with a staff member who has a criminal history, prompting mixed reactions from her fans. Britney Spears, 41, has been spending time with a man identified as Paul Richard Soliz, a 37-year-old who reportedly worked as a housekeeper for her approximately a year ago. Originally hired for household chores like cleaning and maintenance, Soliz has seemingly transitioned from an employee to a confidant in Britney's life.

Britney Spears' questionable past

The situation takes a turn due to Soliz's purported criminal background. Shockingly, sources claim that he was brought on without a proper background check, which could have revealed his checkered history. Soliz's record reportedly includes multiple misdemeanors and a felony charge. In 2014, Soliz was convicted of disturbing the peace, shedding light on his previous legal entanglements. Child endangerment charges were also brought against him, but they were ultimately dismissed through plea negotiation, as court records indicate. In 2016, Soliz faced a conviction for driving without a license, while another charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed following a plea negotiation.

Insiders express concern

Individuals close to the situation are expressing worry about Britney's growing connection with Soliz. Despite his questionable past, the pop star seems to have formed a strong bond with him. One insider shared their concern, highlighting the potential risks associated with such a relationship.

Mixed reactions from fans

Amid these reports, Britney's Instagram activity is also being scrutinized. Fans are divided in their responses, with some expressing concern about her mental health and the potential for exploitation. They perceive her recent posts as indicators of her emotional state. However, others have expressed a different stance, applauding Britney's right to self-expression and endorsing her freedom to engage in activities that bring her joy and release.

