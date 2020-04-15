Britney Spears gives a shoutout to Beyonce amidst quarantine; Shares why she's taking a note from her

Britney Spears gives it back to the trolls and says she takes inspiration from Beyonce to boost her self confidence.

A few trolls are calling out to Britney Spears for repeating the same outfit a number of times. However, Britney is giving it back to them in the classiest way ever! While some people tried to pull her confidence down by pointing out at her outfit, Britney appears even more confident than before as she channels her inner Beyonce and believes that she is flawless. In her recent Instagram post, Britney has not only silenced the trolls but has also given a shoutout to Beyonce, revealing that she takes inspiration from her.

In her post, Britney shared a quote by Osho that read, "Accept yourself as you are. And that is the most difficult thing in the world, because it goes against your training, education, your culture. From the very beginning, you are told how you should be. Nobody has ever told you that you are good as you are. Alongside the quote, Britney wrote a beautiful message preaching self-love and self-care. "If you don’t believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves ….. self care and knowing our worth as individuals," her caption read. She also mentioned that she takes inspiration from Beyonce and hails her confidence.

Britney shared three pictures of herself wearing a pretty floral print top for which she received a lot of flak from people who trolled her for wearing the same outfit thrice. Addressing the same, she wrote, "Learning to love You sometimes is the hardest thing to do … and do you know how I show that ???? By posting whatever the heck I want !!!! If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times … I will do so and take note from @Beyonce because I am FLAWLESS. But seriously …. keep your mean comments to yourselves."

