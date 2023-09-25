Britney Spears gives silent nod to Jamie Lynn joining Dancing With the Stars' amidst her divorce fiasco

Britney Spears was not caught off guard by the news of her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Instead, Britney was well-informed about Jamie Lynn's participation in the popular dance competition show and, what's more, she gave her full approval. This revelation comes from sources with direct knowledge of the situation, and it paints a picture of a sisterly bond that seems to be on the mend. Here's everything you need to know.

Britney Spears trying to reconcile with sister and family

The exact details of how Britney was informed about Jamie Lynn's decision to join Dancing With the Stars remain under wraps. Still, insiders suggest that the update was delivered with an understanding of the complex history between the two sisters, according to Page Six. Over the years, their relationship has experienced its share of ups and downs. While there have been moments of closeness and mutual support, there have also been public disagreements and conflicts. Much of the friction can be traced back to Jamie Lynn's book, released last year, which delved into their family dynamics.

Despite these past issues, it appears that the Spears sisters are currently in a positive phase of their relationship. Britney, once known for airing her grievances about her family on social media, has recently shown signs of reconciliation. Her approval of Jamie Lynn's Dancing With the Stars stint is a testament to it. Jamie Lynn Spears is preparing for her appearance on DWTS, which kicks off on October 10th. As per TMZ, to accommodate her role as a hands-on mother of two, she has been granted the flexibility to rehearse near her home in Tennessee. This isn't Jamie Lynn's first foray into reality television; she recently participated in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Back in 2022, when Jamie Lynn released her memoir called Things I Should Have Said, Britney criticized her for trying to make money by talking about their family issues and stopped following her on Instagram.

Britney Spears shared a dance video in pink swimwear

Meanwhile, Britney Spears continues to enjoy her time in the spotlight. In a recent video, she showcased herself in eye-catching pink swimwear and a gold body chain, displaying her dance moves and toned physique. She had her blonde locks styled in mermaid waves and accessorized with black heels and a matching choker. The video had a soundtrack by Beyoncé's Don't Hurt Yourself.

