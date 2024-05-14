Britney Spears Gives Update About Her Health After Chateau Marmont Incident; See Here

Last week, Britney Spears was in the headlines due to being involved in an incident at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. First responders answered a call involving not only Spears but also her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz.

Britney’s foot got injured during an alleged fight with Soliz, even though she denies the fight ever occurring. Last night, the singer updated her fans on how her foot has been feeling after almost a week with some videos of herself in front of the mirror.

What did Britney say about her injured foot?

Britney said in the post that she is “Walking on a broken foot,” adding that if she goes too fast the foot goes numb. The songstress went on to say that she got three surgeries on her left leg, including two on her knees and one on her foot. “They always said it can heal on its own but theres a huge chance it can snap and break again,” she added.

The singer then went on to say, "Well I always did the surgeries and it was more painful afterwards so I'm being stubborn this time.. I'm gonna see if my body knows how to heal itself." The post also had a video of her in a red polka dot dress in front of a mirror, and her in a yellow bikini in front of a mirror.

Britney had also posted a video of her foot after the injury

The day after the incident, Britney posted several videos of her injured foot to show the bruises and swelling on it. She posted the video on May 3rd and compared her injured foot to her other foot and how the former looked all swollen and bruised.

“I guess it’s a little bit bigger today. It’s really swollen. My foot is so big right now. And then this one in comparison you can see my little foot,” she said. Although sources close to her have claimed that the injury was caused after a fight between Spears and Soliz, Britney herself has denied the allegation. She has said that she twisted her ankle and paramedics had showed up at her door.

She uploaded another video later whose caption said, “I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!! I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!” She also added that she felt mistreated and she was going to treat herself this week.

