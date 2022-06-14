Britney Spears granted 3 year restraining order against ex Jason Alexander after he tried to crash her wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9 at her California residence. The fairytale ceremony consisted of gorgeous flower decorations and was a star-studded ceremony as several close friends of the singer turned up to cheer for her on the big day. Although hours before Britney walked down the aisle, her ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander tried to crash her wedding.

Jason who went on Instagram live while trying to gatecrash Spears' wedding was arrested for trespassing by the police. Following the incident, Britney filed a restraining order against him and was granted a three-year protective order against her ex-husband. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Alexander appeared in Ventura County Superior Court at via Zoom on Monday and pled not guilty to the charges against him which include felony stalking, misdemeanour trespassing and refusing to leave private property, misdemeanour vandalism-damage, and misdemeanour battery.

As for the restraining order filed by Spears, Jason is required to stay at least 100-yards away from Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari as well as their residence. According to a video he posted on Instagram Live, Alexander was seen in a chaotic exchange as he demanded to see Spears before he was tackled by security. He was also heard claiming that she's his first wife.

Britney and Jason were married for 55 hours in 2004 when the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas although got it was annulled the same later. The singer was reportedly left in shock after he tried to recently gatecrash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

