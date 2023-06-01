Britney Spears grants Kevin Federline’s request: Sons to move to Hawaii

Britney Spears has given her consent to Kevin Federline's request to move with their sons to Hawaii. The former dancer and his wife, Victoria Prince, approached Britney earlier this month, seeking permission for Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, to join them in their new location. Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed that Britney has agreed to the relocation, citing the desire for the boys to have a fresh start away from the scrutiny of Los Angeles.

A fresh start in Hawaii

According to Kaplan, the move to Hawaii presents an opportunity for Kevin and his family to begin anew. The change of environment is seen as a way for the boys to escape the intense public scrutiny they have experienced in Los Angeles. Both Sean Preston and Jayden James are reportedly ready for a change and are looking forward to the move.

Professional opportunities and family life

Kevin Federline has mentioned additional professional opportunities as one of the reasons for the move. Furthermore, his wife, Victoria Prince, has received a job offer from a Hawaiian university. The move will involve the entire Federline family, including their two children, Peyton and Jordan. The transition is scheduled to take place during the summer, with Preston graduating before the relocation, and Jayden completing his final year of high school remotely.

While the relationship between Britney Spears and her sons has had its complexities, they have maintained a connection. In a candid interview with The Daily Mail, Jayden expressed mixed feelings but remained hopeful for reconciliation and his mother's mental well-being. Despite the challenges, he expressed love for his mom and a desire to see her get better. The decision to allow Sean Preston and Jayden James to move to Hawaii demonstrates Britney's commitment to her children's happiness. As the Federline family prepares for their new chapter in Hawaii, the hope remains that Britney and her sons will find a path towards healing and rebuilding their relationship.

