Britney Spears gushes about beau Sam Asghari in new post; Praises him for being there through 'hardest years'

Britney Spears seemed to be in the mood for boyfriend appreciation and her recent post was proof of that. The singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with beau Sam Asghari as she called him a "cute a*****e" who has been with her through the hardest years of her life. Britney also gushed about her boyfriend's other talents in the cute post.

Gushing about Asghari, Britney wrote, "Not only has this cute a*****e been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star!!!"

Britney and Sam have been together for over five years since their first meet during the former's Slumber Party music video shoot. The couple has continued to be in a relationship amid Spears' conservatorship which she has been under since 2008. Spears' recent boyfriend appreciation post is the first time she has addressed about Asghari being her rock amid her ordeal.

In June, Britney fiercely testified in court about her experience under a 13-year conservatorship and also spoke about hoping to lead a normal life with her boyfriend. During the testimony, she mentioned how she would like to have more kids and also added, "All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f*****g car."

