Britney Spears Had to Pay This WHOPPING Amount For Her Dad's Conservatorship Legal Fees; Find Out Here
Britney Spears had to fork over a significant sum to her father, as fresh information comes to light from a settlement that was reached a year ago. Keep reading to discover the surprising figure.
As new details emerge from a settlement that Britney Spears reached with her father, some facts have shocked the pop star’s fans.
According to PEOPLE, an L.A. County judge terminated Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021. This had previously given the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, control over her personal and financial affairs.
At the time, Britney Spears' former attorney, Matthew S. Rosengart, objected to her paying any of her father’s legal fees. According to court documents filed by Rosengart on January 14, 2022, Jamie had been accused of paying himself over $6 million while acting as Britney's conservator. The documents, as reported by PEOPLE, also alleged that he had committed financial misconduct during his tenure as her conservator.
This legal dispute was settled by the artist on April 25, 2024. However, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filings at the time. For those unfamiliar, the settlement took place in Los Angeles Superior Court.
A new report by PEOPLE suggests that Britney agreed to pay Jamie’s outstanding legal bills, totaling $2.12 million. The report states that she had approximately 60 days to pay two legal fees: $500,000 to the Saul Ewing firm and $1.62 million to Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
If she failed to make the payment, the singer would have accrued additional court and attorney fees as post-judgment interest. However, Jamie's previous attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, received no payment.
According to reports, the Gimme More artist successfully paid both legal fees on time.
The agreement also stated that none of the parties admitted to any facts, claims, liability, or wrongdoing. It further specified that all parties had mutually participated in the preparation and drafting of the agreement.
