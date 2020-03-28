Britney Spears’ hit song Oops I Did It Again turns 20; Singer gets nostalgic about the red suit in MV

Britney Spears celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit track Oops I Did It Again with a nostalgic post. Check it out.

Oops!... I Did It Again is hands down one of Britney Spears’ all-time hit tracks and it just completed 20 years. The song and the music video became an overnight hit. Celebrating the song’s 20th anniversary, the singer got nostalgic about the red latex catsuit she wore for the music video. Recalling the day they shot the video, the singer said the suit was too hot but she liked performing in it.

“Oops! how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can’t believe it. I remember that the red suit was so freaking hot. but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars, of course, I am just kidding !!!!!” she wrote alongside a picture that features her in the famous red suit. She also thanked her fans and listeners for giving the song so much love. “But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all!!!!!” she added.

Check out the post here:

She dropped the music video after releasing her 1999 smash-hit debut single Baby One More Time, which helped her make her mark in the music industry. Oops! I Did It Again came out in 2000 and the track was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001. After this music video, people started calling her the princess of pop debuted. Today, she is one of the best pop music performers in the American music industry. ALSO REEAD: Here's why self isolation hasn't been too much of an adjustment for Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's children

Credits :InstagramYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More