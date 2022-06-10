Britney Spears hits the dance floor with Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore during her wedding reception

Let us introduce you to Mr. and Mrs. Britney Spears. Britney, 40, married Sam Asghari on Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on a day filled with drama and happiness. Britney donned an off-the-shoulder bespoke Versace gown to the ceremony but changed into something more informal and more suited for dancing for the reception.

According to Page Six, Britney discarded her heels to dance with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez at the party, implying that the event was "shoes optional." However, according to Vogue's report of the occasion, Britney changed into three different ensembles throughout the reception. Her black minidress was "followed by a two-toned ensemble, and lastly, a red minidress, all by Versace." Drew, 47, donned a deep mahogany gown that gleamed beneath the reception lights, while Selena, 29, chose a blue jumpsuit.

However as per Vogue, Sam, 28, and Britney did not have a "first dance," but it didn't stop Britney from putting her groove on. She performed on Toxic alongside Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew. Interestingly, Britney and Madonna, both 63, kissed about 19 years after their famous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Later that night, Paris Hilton joined Britney in singing Stars Are Blind. Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace were among the other celebrities that attended the event.

Meanwhile, during Britney's big day, there was lots of joy and dancing, but there was also some unexpected trouble. Jason Alexander, Britney's ex-husband, allegedly attempted to attend the party without being invited. Jason, 40, and Britney married in Las Vegas in 2005, but their marriage was dissolved 55 hours later. Jason allegedly went on Instagram Live while attempting to get entry to the event, stating that Brit "invited me here," but also that he was "coming to crash the wedding."

