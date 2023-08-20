Britney Spears holds onto dogs in divorce with Sam Asghari, set to return free engagement ring; Read DETAILS

The Britney Spears-Sam Asghari divorce drama does not seem to be barring down anytime soon. With events unfolding every day, new disagreements seem to come up between the two. This time around, the dispute seems to revolve around the custody of their two dogs. And Britney has all the will to hold on to her puppies amid the separation. What is even more shocking is that she is willing to pay a bigger price for the two. That is right, the singer is willing to pay for the custody in millions by returning her engagement from Asghari. Here is everything to know about the developing story.

Britney Spears not willing to give up dogs' custody

Britney Spears and her ex, Sam Asghari, are in the middle of a tough divorce. Even though she's okay with giving back the engagement ring he gave her (which she doesn't have anymore), she's not willing to let him take custody of their two dogs. Sam, who's 29, had signed some legal papers before they got married. Now he's asked for a divorce, saying they can't fix their problems. He wants Britney to give him money to support him, pay for his lawyer, and cover other costs. He's also asking for some things they own together, and Britney is worried he might mean their dogs as well.

A person close to Britney's family talked to DailyMail.com and said that the singer has a lawyer who is really good at divorces. She thinks this lawyer can make sure Sam doesn't get any of her money. But what really worries her is the dogs. She's afraid Sam might want to take them away. Even though Britney is being strong during this tough time and has a good lawyer, her main focus is on her dogs. She loves them a lot and wants to make sure they stay with her.

Advertisement

Will Britney get to keep the dogs?

They used to have two dogs together: one is called Porsha, a Doberman, and Sam gave it to Britney in 2021. The other dog is a German Shepherd named Sawyer, and they got it this year. Talking about things they both own, the hardest part to figure out is what will happen to their dogs. A person who knows about this said, "Sharing their stuff will be tough, especially with the dogs. But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a gift, and she's the one who wanted to get Sawyer when they were in Maui."

We will give away all the updates on the matters as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 'Prenup or Public Shame' Britney Spears gets threatened by Sam Asghari; 'extraordinarily embarrassing' at risk