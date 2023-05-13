Britney Spears, husband Sam Asghari go on hike amid rumors of troubled marriage

Looks like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari clapped back at the rumours regarding trouble in their paradise. Earlier today, Asghari, 29, took to his Instagram space and posted a video featuring himself with the 41-year-old pop star, as they embarked on a hike. More on this below.

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari go on a hike together

In the video, Sam and Britney can be seen standing next to each other, with the ocean in the backdrop. Britney Spears was seen donning a pink spaghetti-top with blue shorts. Her hair was tied in a messy bun. On the other hand, Sam was seen donning a black and blue printed vest. The husband-and-wife duo smiled at the camera as they posed for the short clip.

Sharing the video, Sam captioned it, “Hike with my woman (red heart eye emoji)”

Take a look at Sam Asghari’s video with Britney Spears below.

Fans react to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s video

As soon as Sam Asghari shared the video, fans and followers flooded the comments section of the post. Users opined that ‘something is off’ and the woman in the video is not really Britney. Others claimed that it was on old video claiming that Britney is still wearing her old clothes. “If this is Britney why is she still wearing her old clothes and hasn’t been seeing in public????” one fan wrote. A second fan commented, “u gonna act like u weren’t being filmed by tmz looking all sad and heartbroken with a wedding ring off just a couple days ago? is the narrative about u being an “incredible husband” and the “divorce” going to come out soon?” Yet another follower’s comment read, “I guess he had to post a pic with his wife after the comment from yesterday...they are never together...like in the beginning. He has his notoriety now.”

However, one user also asked others to not feed into the conspiracy theories. “Some of y’all need to grow up. Everyone saying this is a repost… I went back to 2015 on his IG and this hike does not exist anywhere. There’s plenty of hiking pics but not in these outfits. Enough with the conspiracies y’all are as bad as TMZ,” the comment said.

