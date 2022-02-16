Britney Spears introduces new member of her family, shares adorable video of new puppy; Watch

Britney Spears' family is growing. The pop queen, 40, revealed her new puppy to her Instagram fans on Tuesday. Sawyer, the brown and white Australian Shepherd puppy, was named by Spears, who revealed how much the new pet already meant to her.

Britney captioned the adorable video, "Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" she began her video caption, featuring footage of her new pup. "I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!!" According to the "Toxic" singer, the intelligent puppy is already an expert at toilet training. She added, "I think he understands me especially with those eyes ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!"

Check out the video here:

Interestingly, Spears also revealed the arrival of a new kitten, which she plans to introduce "later." "My cat is French and very peculiar ... she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it ... she's extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheeta !!!!" she said of the unseen feline.

The celebrity then shared footage of herself dancing in a bright green one-piece bikini and black shoes in which her adorable puppy can be spotted at times. However, as per PEOPLE, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari said in October that they have a new Doberman puppy named Porsha. Porsha was going to be "trained to protect [Spears] from any motherf—-er that comes around with malicious intentions," the actor-fitness fanatic claimed in a video.

