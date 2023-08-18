Britney Spears ‘is focused on her book release’ amid divorce, according to sources

With the news doing the rounds about Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari, the pop superstar is incredibly determined to move forward, exclusive sources tell PEOPLE. Britney is putting all her energy into her creative endeavors including her upcoming memoir. Spears recently also talked about buying a horse, right after the news of the divorce broke out.

Britney Spears is staying strong through divorce

Despite the challenges that come with splitting from Sam Asghari, who is 29, Britney Spears, who is 41, is keeping a positive outlook. An insider exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she's "in great spirits despite everything going on." While divorce can be incredibly tough, Spears is choosing to see the bright side and focus on what's ahead.

Exciting plans ahead for Britney Spears

As the divorce process unfolds, Spears is immersing herself in various creative projects. She's fully committed to her upcoming book release and is also exploring new music opportunities. According to the source, Spears is "focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists." Additionally, she's considering the idea of creating new music, possibly releasing a powerful song in conjunction with her upcoming book launch.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship timeline: From dating to divorce

After seven years together, pop superstar Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have called it quits. Britney Spears initially met Sam Asghari when they both worked on the singer's Slumber Party music video. Asghari portrayed the role of Spears' love interest in the video, but sparks were clearly flying between the two, away from the cameras, and their engagement followed Britney's conservatorship release in 2021, leading to their intimate wedding in June 2022. Much of their relationship details were shared on social media, as both stars avoided traditional press interviews. On August 16, 2023, sources confirmed their separation due to alleged infidelity. Spears officially filed for divorce on August 17, with Asghari seeking spousal support and requesting Spears to cover legal fees. Their journey, marked by love, public attention, and personal challenges, reaches a new chapter, leaving fans to reflect on their whirlwind romance and its eventual end.

