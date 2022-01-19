Britney Spears issues cease and desist letter to sister Jamie Lynn over book; Says she 'will not tolerate it'

The Spears sisters' feud has taken the world by storm. In her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears goes through her life and reveals what was going on in the background of a very disturbed household, mixed with growing up in showbiz. Britney Spears has voiced her dislike for Jamie's, rather negative, portrayal of her in the book.

Recently, the iconic popstar has issued a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn through her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, via Page Six. The attorney wrote the letter on Britney's behalf and mentioned that the last thing Britney wanted to do was give this issue more traction. He called the book, "ill-timed" and "misleading or outrageous" as it has not been long since the Grammy Award winner got out of her exploitative conservatorship in November 2021. Rosengart, in the letter, informed the younger sister that Britney had not read her book and does not intend to do so even in the future.

He accused the author of exploiting the Toxic singer for monetary gains. He wrote, "She will not tolerate it, nor should she." The attorney also reminded Jamie of the alleged abuse and wrongdoings her sister had to endure because of their "ruinous" father and declares, "Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else."

While concluding the letter, Rosengart quoted Michelle Obama, "When they go low, we go high," and insisted that Britney will no longer interact nor tolerate defamation of any kind. He demanded Jamie Lynn, "to cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign" and a failed attempt to do so would force Britney Spears to take further legal action.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.