Britney Spears Reports Theft At Her Home; Claims All Jewelry Stolen

Major pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram to report a burglary at her residence on Sunday. Alleging that all of her jewelry was stolen from her house, Spears showcased her mostly empty jewelry box on Instagram as proof. “See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary. … I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewelry is gone,” stated the famed singer.

Britney Spears' jewelry missing?

Spears further mentioned in the caption that this incident has instilled a new fear for her: she is now scared of buying new stuff for fear of it going missing now. While claiming that she only buys fake jewelry now, it is tough for her to part with belongings that are pricey and the ones that she has had for years now, “originally made for her.”

Spears reported that she is missing a baby cross, which she has had since she was 4 years old.

This does not mark the first time that Spears reported being robbed. In fact, in 2021, the Baby One More Time singer called the cops to report a theft at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. While she initially wanted to report the crime to the police, as the deputies arrived, Spear’s security staff informed them that the former had rethought her decision and did not want to file a report at the time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The aftermath

While the Toxic singer has detailed the alleged robbery at her residence in her Instagram post, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PageSix that they have not received any calls from Spears’ residence. It also seems like the hitmaker has returned to her happy spirits now, since she has kept up with her regular posting. She put out two posts after the detailed videos of the alleged theft: in one she expressed her desire to get a tongue piercing and in the other followed claims of her dropping 12 sizes.

The termination of Spears’ infamous conservatorship had once again exalted her in the social media discourse, where the chants of #FreeBritney were amplified. Spears’ autobiography titled The Woman In Me came out in October of last year.

ALSO READ: How Long Did Britney Spears And Wade Robson Date? Exploring Their Relationship Amid Backlash