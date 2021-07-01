Britney Spears' judge REJECTS plea to remove her father Jamie Spears from conservatorship duties

Britney Spears' recent attempt to remove her father from the conservatorship case has not turned out positive.

Britney Spears and her team's most recent efforts to remove her father from her conservatorship were unsuccessful. According to E! News, a Superior Court judge in Los Angeles denied the request made by the pop star's lawyer to have Jamie Spears removed as his daughter's co-conservator that was signed on Wednesday, June 30.

Jamie Spears was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, with wealth management firm Bessemer Trust Company that joined him last year as co-conservator of the estate. According to documents, the conservator's request to suspend Jamie Spears immediately as Bessmer Trust Company of California, N.A. took over as sole conservator of the estate and was rejected.

The decision was followed by Britney's emotional appeal at the court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. She remarked that her father was highly critical of her and allegedly loved to control her to hurt his own daughter.

Britney's heartbreaking testimony took social media by storm with several celebs calling for the singer to be freed from conservatorship. Meanwhile, Jamie's attorney during the hearing had said, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Britney and her team had made attempts to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate back in November 2020. Around the same time, the judge had decided Jamie would be joined by Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator.

Also, according to E! News, Jamie had filed a petition and filed for an investigation into Britney's allegations of ill-treatment against her conservatorship on Tuesday, June 29. In the document, Jamie claims that he hadn't managed his daughter's personal or medical affairs for the past two years.

