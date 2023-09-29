Britney Spears' knife dance raises concerns leading to police visit? Find out

The world watched with bated breath as Britney Spears, the long-lasting pop sensation, took to Instagram to proportion a video of herself undertaking an unusual and quite risky dance with two knives. The video raised alarm bells, leading to a welfare test with the aid of regulation enforcement at her house.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears spotted with bandages following alarming Instagram video of knife dance

Concerns about Britney's knife video

The issue started out while folks who regarded the video expressed their issues approximately Britney's safety. Spears had claimed that the knives were fake, but the sound they made as she playfully clashed with them collectively really raised eyebrows. Moreover, in a subsequent video published simply an hour later, Britney appeared to have a gash on her leg, with a bandage wrapped around her arm.

In reaction to these issues, law enforcement said we received calls on Wednesday from people, one of whom had formerly performed a welfare test on Britney in the past. This particular caller became especially alarmed through the recent video, mainly to law enforcement's going to the singer's domestic, a source directly told TMZ.

ALSO READ: ‘Lighten up about the knives’: Britney Spears claims she was 'copying Shakira' after being spotted with bandages following butcher knives dance

Cops spoke about her well-being

Britney was at home when deputies arrived, and they were in a position to speak with her to evaluate her well-being. After figuring out that she turned into okay, the deputies left. This isn't always the first time Britney Spears has discovered herself in the midst of a welfare check state of affairs. Earlier this 12 months, when her Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, enthusiasts grew involved in her safety, prompting a visit from the police. Britney later reactivated her account and reassured her followers, even though she expressed annoyance at the intrusion.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears's mom, Lynne takes on substitute teaching amid financial struggles: Reports