Britney Spears' knife dancing video just SAVED a prop store from shutting down; Here's HOW

Just this week, Britney Spears was caught amid a lot of concern. The Toxic singer took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing with knives in her hands. Soon after, a second video came in that displayed the singer with a bandage in her hand. A report followed suggesting that cops had visited Britney, only to check on her post the release of the video. As this transpired, an entirely new piece of development came in from TMZ, which is a silver lining to this piece. Here is how Britney was able to help a store with her knife dancing videos.

Britney SAVES a store!

As per the report by TMZ, Britney Spears, through her knife dancing video, has inadvertently come to the rescue of a struggling prop store, Hand Prop Room, in Los Angeles. The store, which specializes in renting props for the entertainment industry, was facing financial difficulties amid writers' and actors' strikes this year. However, thanks to a recent shout-out by Britney Spears on her Instagram account, the store has seen a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes.

In a dance video posted by Britney, she showcased her impressive moves while swinging and clanging prop knives. To alleviate any concerns, she explicitly mentioned in the caption, "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon." This playful and attention-grabbing video garnered significant online attention.

Manager speaks up

Britney's mention of renting the prop knives from Hand Prop Room on her Instagram account gave the store an unexpected boost. Since her post, the shop has experienced a surge in online traffic, phone inquiries, and a remarkable uptick in rental sales, particularly for prop knives, which have seen a 50% increase.

The manager of Hand Prop Room revealed that calls have been pouring in from individuals inquiring about Britney Spears and her connection to the prop knives. This newfound attention has been a lifeline for the store, which relies heavily on the entertainment industry for its business. The absence of work due to strikes had resulted in a significant drop in rentals, causing financial strain. As this happens, Britney Spears continues to be in the midst of a hefty divorce with Sam Asghari. All relevant updates from the story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

