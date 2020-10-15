Britney Spears lands small win in conservatorship case against father Jamie Spears; Gets to expand legal team

Britney Spears recently acquired a small win in her ongoing conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears as the court allowed her to expand her legal team despite Jamie’s objection.

Pop icon Britney Spears is expanding her legal team amidst her conservatorship battle! The 38-year-old Glory singer recently won a small victory against her father, Jamie Spears, after the judge granted her petition to request her legal team to be expanded, Variety confirmed Wednesday (October 14). Britney is seeking to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship, which has already been in effect for 12 years since 2008.

Jamie opposed Britney’s petition, citing the cost of adding more lawyers. In a filing in August, Britney‘s attorney said the conservatorship is “voluntary,” and that she is “strongly opposed” to her father remaining the sole conservator. “Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate to be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible,” her lawyer wrote at the time, according to Variety. The publication also reported that she would like her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to take on the role permanently, and “strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve” over her finances, as opposed to her father. ALSO READ: Britney Spears ‘dreams of her conservatorship ending’; Doesn't want any family member to be the sole conservator

