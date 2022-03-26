Britney Spears lauds 'amazing' show Euphoria, says watching it made her 'anxiety go away'

Britney Spears is in a good mood! In a Friday social media post, the pop sensation praised Euphoria, detailing how it has helped her with her mental health. The "Lucky" singer, 40, shared a clip of Zendaya playing her character Rue Bennett in season one of the HBO show and wrote, "For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria"

Britney further wrote, "Good God it's too good !!!! I'm a little behind anyways !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!!" The singer added that she also intends to "give people hope" and that she knows she's "lucky to be present and exist today." Meanwhile, in response to allegations that Euphoria promoted drug use and abuse, Zendaya, 25, told Entertainment Weekly in February that the performance was designed to serve as a light.

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain," she told EW at the time.

For those unversed, Euphoria follows a diverse group of youngsters from different backgrounds and social circles as they traverse the challenging realms of addiction, mental illness, love, sex, and identity. Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi join Zendaya in the star-studded ensemble

