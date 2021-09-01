Britney Spears' lawyer accuses her father of trying to 'extort' USD 2 million before removal as conservator

Britney Spears' lawyer is seeking for immediate removal of her father as conservator. According to E!, the paperwork filed by her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart claims that the singer's filing from August 12 included a request for approximately USD 2 million to step down as conservator. In a response to Jamie's request, the singer's lawyer has now filed a strongly worded response that accuses her father of trying to 'extort' the USD 2 million sum.

As reported by E!, Rosengart has asked for Jamie Spears' immediate removal and also called his exit as "inexorable." Mathew wrote, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."

Her lawyer further also added that it would be the "correct" thing to do for Jamie Spears to step down before he is suspended.

It is also claimed in the petition filed on August 30 that the singer's father tried to barter his conservatorship removal. As per E! the court documents talk about Jamie's "blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately USD 2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

Jamie Spears in his court documents has maintained that he has performed his duties as the conservator appropriately. For the unreversed, Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father since 2008. The singer in her first-ever testimony in relation to the case called her conservatorship under her father as "abusive" and traumatic.

