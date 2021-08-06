Britney Spears’ lawyer files motion for 'immediate removal' of James Parnell Spears as her conservator

The conservatorship battle between Britney Spears and her father, James Parnell Spears, continues. Instead of waiting for the September 29 meeting, Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, submitted a petition asking for Jamie's removal as conservator to be expedited. In the documents submitted he argues that Mr. Spears should be removed as conservator immediately.

According to Just Jared, the document submitted on Thursday reads "Conservatee moves for the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as Conservator and the appointment of Jason Rubin as Temporary Conservator pending the hearing presently set for September 29, 2021. Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart wrote in the filing. "Every day matters." According to the petition, Jamie's immediate removal is necessary for Britney's safety and to allow for an inquiry into Jamie's expenditures.

According to People, Britney wants Jason Rubin as her estate conservator “because he’s not just a regular CPA, but a forensic investigator CPA.” It was also reported that Britney‘s doctors agree that Jamie should be removed as her conservator.

Since 2008, Britney Spears has been under conservatorship. The mechanism deprives her of legal rights and the ability to manage her money independently. James Parnell Spears has had various degrees of authority over the conservatorship for the last 13 years. Britney Spears came out against the conservatorship in court earlier this year, alleging that her father mistreated her with the power he had over her life, which he disputed.

