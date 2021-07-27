Britney Spears' lawyer files plea to remove and replace her father from conservatorship

Britney Spears' new attorney has officially filed for the singer's father, Jamie Spears to be replaced as her conservator. As per Variety, Judge Brenda Penny has moved up the next hearing in Spears' conservatorship case and will now be held on September 29 at Los Angeles Superior Court. It has been reported that Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has filed paperwork to remove the singer’s father as conservator. and also petitioned to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin of Woodland Hills, California.

Spears’ father has been her sole conservator ever since she was placed under the court-approved arrangement in 2008. Jamie Spears to this day remains the conservator of her estate and controls all of her financial decisions while overseeing her reported USD 60 million estate.

While speaking to Variety, Spears' lawyer after filing the plea to remove and replace Britney's father from the conservatorship said, "Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspend and remove James P. Spears." Confirming that the official plea has now been filed, Rosengart further added, "We look forward to litigating the matter in court."

During her first testimony in court regarding the case, Britney had called the conservatorship under her father as "abusive." Spears also recently mentioned that she wants to press charges against him for “conservatorship abuse" as she spoke about suing her family for putting her through this ordeal.

Ever since her recent court testimonies, Spears has been more vocal about her conservatorship experiences on social media as well and had called out friends and family members who pretended to be her support system but have remained silent for years.

