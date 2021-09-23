Britney Spears' lawyer reveals the singer's plans to get a prenup following engagement with Sam Asghari

After much speculation on whether Britney Spears will get a prenup after getting engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, the singer's lawyer recently confirmed the status of the same. Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart in his supplemental filing on the singer's conservatorship case looking for immediate removal of her father Jamie Spears has made a mention of the singer's prenup status.

According to E!, the court documents suggest that Spears' engagement forms as another pivotal reason as to why her father Jamie Spears must be removed immediately from his role as conservator. The documents suggest that Britney is willing to get a prenuptial agreement but does not want her father's involvement in the same since his inclusion could "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears's best interests."

The court filing also states that since Britney and her father's relationship is "broken" and that to draw up a prenup, communication would be required with the Conservator of her Estate, under these grounds and those previously mentioned, the singer's lawyer has asked for her father's immediate removal.

Britney and Sam recently announced their engagement on Instagram on September 12 as they shared photos and videos of the singer flaunting her diamond ring. Considering this would be Britney's third marriage after Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, several fans expressed their opinions on why the singer must get a prenup.

According to E!, Britney did have a prenuptial agreement with Federline, whom she divorced in 2007. Kevin and Britney also share two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston.

