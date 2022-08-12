Britney Spears' lawyer slams her ex-husband Kevin Federline for violating her privacy

After Kevin Federline recently dropped videos of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with her kids on Instagram, the singer's lawyer has now reacted to the same. Spears and Federline's public feud began last week when he gave an interview to The Daily Mail, claiming that their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have been refusing to see her.

In response to the same, Britney later shared an Instagram post calling her sons "hateful" and wrote about their behaviour when they visit her in a now-deleted Instagram post. After Spears' post, Federline recently dropped old videos of Britney's alleged arguments with their sons from when they were young. He also wrote in the captions, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."

Although the videos have now been taken down from Kevin's account. The three videos shared on Kevin's account were reportedly from nearly four years ago. In reaction to Federline's stunt of releasing the videos online, the singer's lawyer Matthew Rosengart released a statement to US Weekly saying, "Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect."

Rosengart also called Federline's move to release publicly private videos "cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."

