Britney Spears left 'shaken' after ex-husband Jason Alexander attempts to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are all set to tie the knot in Los Angeles and while it was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the duo, the couple underwent a rather shocking moment as the singer's ex, Jason Alexander tried to crash the wedding and was arrested for trespassing. As per Page Six, Spears has been left "shaken" by the incident.

As reported by Page Six, a source has informed how Britney Spears reacted to the incident and said, "Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down." The source further also added, "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property." Spears and Asghari are expecting their friends and colleagues from the industry at their wedding and according to People, the guest list includes the likes of Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Gwyneth Paltrow among others.

Britney and Sam have been together for over six years and got engaged last year following the termination of the singer's 13-year-long conservatorship. As for Jason Alexander who tried to crash the singer's wedding, the duo was married for only 55 hours back in 2004. Alexander went on Instagram live before crashing into Britney's house ahead of the wedding and was heard introducing himself as her “first husband” and also admitted he was “here to crash the wedding."

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart also told Page Six that he was working on getting Alexander "aggressively prosecuted" for his actions of turning up at Spears' wedding venue uninvited.

