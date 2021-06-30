Britney Spears’ legal team petitions to free her of the conservatorship forever after heartbreaking testimony

Britney Spears’ legal team recently filed a petition in court to free the pop star of her conservatorship altogether. Scroll down for more info on this.

After 13 years of being monitored by others, pop icon Britney Spears is reportedly requesting to end her conservatorship altogether. After her shocking and heartbreaking testimony over a 13-minute phone call, which detailed how much she has suffered in the past 13 years, the singer’s legal team is preparing to terminate the conservatorship.

US Weekly confirmed that Samuel D. Ingham III, the court-appointed lawyer for the 39-year-old Toxic pop star is filing for Britney’s freedom in court! The tabloid also confirmed that while the “petition has not been filed yet, sources said the termination paperwork has been prepared. #BritneySpears #FreeBritney.”

The reported petition to remove the conservatorship follows after Britney‘s headline-making explosive testimony. Which shed light on many traumatising aspects of her life, a snippet from her statement read: “I need your help…I don’t really honestly know what to say, but my requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated, I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship. I don’t want to be evaluated, to be sat in a room with people for hours a day, like they did me before,” she said during the testimony, in which she alleged that the conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears was abusive.

She also said: “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

