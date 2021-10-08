Britney Spears' legal team to reportedly hire 'trained and trusted people' to manage her finances

After Britney Spears' conservatorship win against father Jamie Spears who has been suspended from overseeing her estate, it seems like the Stronger singer's team is gearing up to help Spears get back on her feet. According to a Page Six report, Britney Spears' legal team will hire "trained and trusted people to help her manage her finances."

Spears' team wants to make sure that the singer is successful in managing herself once the conservatorship is successfully terminated. A Page Six source has recently stated that even though Jamie Spears thinks "Britney will be thrown to the wolves and expected to fend for herself without any help" as Jamie is out of the question now, the reality is not the same. The insider, via Page Six, has also added that Britney now has a "strong support system" around her, especially as is attached to her fiance Sam Asghari. Reportedly, Britney's legal team has had discussions about employing trusted people to help her with her finances.

According to the source, via Page Six, Britney wouldn't be asked to go to the bank "alone" as she would have "a team to help her with her money." "The goal is for those people to not be nearly as restrictive or domineering as conservators," the source, via Page Six, noted.

As John Zabel has been chosen as Britney's temporary conservator while Jamie Spears has been removed, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart is all set to request for the end of the singer's conservatorship once and for all amid their November 12 hearing.

