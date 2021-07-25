Britney Spears' longtime agent Cade Hudson voices his support for the singer: I’m officially done being quiet

Ever since Britney Spears detailed her conservatorship experience during her recent court testimony, the singer has been receiving outpouring support from her fans as well as those who have worked with her in the past. Recently, Spears' agent and close friend Cade Hudson broke his silence on the singer's conservatorship in his recent Instagram post where he mentioned that "enough is enough" and called for the singer's conservatorship to end.

As per TMZ, Hudson mentioned that he has been "silenced" for a long and hence decided to speak out. In his private Instagram post, he wrote, "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her Britney lm now speaking up."

Cade further questioned the paparazzi's behaviour with Britney and wrote, "Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship. Sexism at its best. This is a violation of someone's basic human rights that were taken away, via TMZ.

Hudson further also hinted at Britney Spears' father controlling those around the singer as he without giving out any names mentioned, "I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet."

Britney herself too has been more vocal on social media about being keen to share her story with the world. She recently also mentioned in her recent post that she's "just getting started" when it comes to telling her truth.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears CALLS OUT close people who 'never showed up' before: Stop with your righteous approach