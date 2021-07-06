Britney Spears' longtime manager REVEALS the singer's intention to 'retire' as he resigns after 25 years

Britney Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph resigned from his duties as he shared a letter addressed to her father Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears was recently asked by fans if she will be taking to the stage anytime soon and the singer mentioned that she has "no idea" when it will be. Although if the statement of her longtime manager Larry Rudolph is to go by, it seems the singer may have retirement on her mind. Spears' manager of 25 years recently stepped down as he shared a letter to the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Jodi Montgomery, co-executor of the estate of Spears.

According to Deadline, the details of Rudolph's letter mentioned Spears' intentions to retire, and citing the same, Larry stated that it's time for him to resign. In his letter, Rudolph also mentioned that if in future Spears does decide to continue with her career in music, he'd be happy to work with her again.

Relating to the conservatorship, Larry wrote, "I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details." While Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008, her manager stated in his letter that he hasn't communicated with the singer since in over two-and-a-half years.

Referring to her retirement, Larry wrote, "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed", via Deadline.

Apart from Britney Spears, Rudolph is known to have been a manager to other artists including Aerosmith, Pitbull and Kim Petras.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has reportedly NEVER proposed to the pop singer

Share your comment ×