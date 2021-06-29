Britney Spears' longtime pal Christina Aguilera voices support: To be silenced & bullied is devastating

In a series of tweets, Christina Aguilera voiced her support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship case which the pop star has demanded to put an end to.

Days after Britney Spears spoke her heart out at a court hearing and demanded for an end to her conservatorship, the singer continues to receive support. The latest celebrity to back Britney is her longtime pal and singer Christina Aguilera. The duo have grown up together under the spotlight as they were first cast on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1994. The singers then rose to fame in the pop music world at the same time.

In a series of tweets, Christina Aguilera voiced her support for Britney. She began by saying, "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

She further added, "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control."

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world," Christina concluded.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing: 6 BIG takeaways from popstar's heartbreaking court testimony

Share your comment ×