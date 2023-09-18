Britney Spears makes Instagram comeback from the SHORTEST break after bashing fans

It seems that her time off the internet could not suit Britney Spears. Exactly one day after leaving Instagram, the Oops I Did It Again singer is back on the platform, dancing in her usual attire changes. It was especially shocking to see as the singer had bashed some of the fans for trying to greet her in public before leaving the platform. And now, the celeb is back on IG and has already posted two sizzling dance videos. Here is everything to know about it.

Britney makes a comeback

Britney Spears has made a swift return to Instagram, just one day after she deleted her account following a heated exchange with fans over public greetings. The 41-year-old singer surprised her followers with a new post featuring a short video clip of herself striking poses and flaunting her style in skimpy outfits, accompanied by Crazy Town's Butterfly as the soundtrack.

In this eye-catching video, Britney donned a tiny minidress with lace detailing over her upper body and a very short grey skirt, showcasing her bold fashion choices. Later in the video, she switched to a strapless, white minidress adorned with feathers along the bustline, demonstrating her ever-evolving style. As usual, the comment section of her video was turned off. Thus, it is difficult to make a judgement of what her followers think of the entire matter.

Why did she leave?

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account for the second time this year after expressing her dismay at fans for invading her privacy. In a now-deleted post, the pop sensation called out well-wishers who approach her in public, stating, "Everywhere I go, people say, 'We missed you, we missed you.' I'm like so enthralled that I'm so relatable that you can talk to me even when you're not being spoken to because I care." She questioned whether she should allow fans to greet her and disturb her peace. This decision follows her divorce from Sam Asghari and previous issues with online bullying.

