Britney Spears makes a TikTok video on ex Justin Timberlake's song Filthy and calls him a genius; Watch

Britney Spears wins the internet for being candid about her breakup with Justin Timberlake 20 years ago.

Britney Spears recently shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to Justin Timberlake's song and acknowledged their breakup that happened 20 years ago. The Ooh La La singer and Justin Timberlake dated for three years until their breakup became the talk of the town in 2002. However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two exes as Britney posted a video dancing to one of Justin's songs Filthy and gleefully called him a genius.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored," she began. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD," Britney added. The fact that she acknowledged their break up yet praised Justin's song, the singer won the internet with her candidness.

Check out her video:

Britney Spears has been quite active on social media ever since she went under quarantine. The songstress often treats her fans with breathtaking pictures of herself. Recently, Britney received flak for posting pictures in the same outfit and she gave it back to the trolls in the classiest way ever. Britney said she takes inspiration from Beyonce who pulls off the same with great confidence. She also preached self-care and self-love.

