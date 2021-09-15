Britney Spears makes Time’s 100 Most Influential People list; Paris Hilton applauds her ‘unwavering spirit’

After a whirlwind year, Britney Spears received a huge honour as the pop icon graced Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list this year. The Toxic singer, who recently broke her silence on her traumatising conservatorship which has been going on for the past 13 years, was featured in the magazine under the “Icon” section and was graced by words of appreciation, written by her pal and another 90s icon Paris Hilton!

Heiress Paris Hilton wrote of Britney: “When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She’s iconic. A legend….When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel….Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

The “Icons” section also includes names like country superstar Dolly Parton, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jason Sudeikis made the “Artists” list.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish topped the list of “Pioneers” alongside gymnast Sunisa Lee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and fashion designer Aurora James. The “Leaders” section sees the likes of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese politician Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump and WTO: World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and “Innovators” include billionaires Jensen Huang and Elon Musk and “Red Table Talk” stars Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Also Read: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ENGAGED; Singer expresses her happiness saying 'I can't f*****g believe it'